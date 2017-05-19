Impact Wrestling Creative Consultant to Head of Creative Dutch Mantel, Matt Hardy and Matt's wife, Reby, were involved in a Twitter spat this afternoon. It started with the message below with Mantel quoting a tweet that read, "If Matt knew he had a case he'd be trying to get this in front of a judge ASAP. If Anthem was avoiding court, Reby would let us know."

This prompted the Twitter exchange below with Matt, Dutch and Reby with Reby explaining why they haven't gone to court over the "Broken" gimmick, as seen below:

Someone please tell me if this is this MFer's actual twitter. https://t.co/EJrTniYYSP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

So I should let our attorneys know TNA is ready & eager to go to court NOW. And I assume YOU'LL be picking up court cost$ for TNA's team ? ?? https://t.co/EJrTniYYSP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

As cute as it is to watch @DirtyDMantell play into the naivety of most fans, no; it is not smart - financially or otherwise to take... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

...ANYTHING "straight to court" without trying to reach resolution by other means first. @DirtyDMantell, maybe you should STFU before you... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

...COMPLETELY ruin any chance of a deal being made by the lawyers your dumbass company pays VERY HANDSOMELY per hour for @DirtyDMantell — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

***OR*** We can "get in front of a judge" right tf now because fcking Dutch Mantel is legal counsel all of a sudden LMAO ???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

! @EdNordholm, might wanna check ya boy @DirtyDMantell out here making ur uphill battle even steeper ?? I won't even charge u for that advice — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

Oh @RebyHardy. Be nice. Calm down. Think of your baby. Love you guys. ????????@WWE — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 19, 2017

Of course, a guy like you *would* try to level me down as only being able to focus on a baby as your only response. With heart emojis. https://t.co/Ujq2kJABkv — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

Incorrect, Jeff Jarrett puppet. I know you're a minion following his childish orders to "bash" The Hardys..Is that what u want, @EdNordholm? https://t.co/eNIyJKXMGr — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 19, 2017

Now more than EVAH, I appreciate the INCREDIBLE & UNPARALLELED professionalism that @WWE treats its athletes, performers & employees with. — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 19, 2017

