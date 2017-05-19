Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote his upcoming movie, Baywatch, which releases on May 25th. During the interview, Fallon asked Johnson about his recent interview with GQ, where he discussed possibly running for President one day. Fallon noted that the story has taken off and is still blowing up.

"The story has blown up because it was so wonderfully written," Johnson said. "The surge and the ground swell since then has really been amazing."

Johnson brought up the poll by Public Policy Polling that we mentioned earlier this week. In that poll, voters were asked who they would support between Johnson and President Donald Trump in 2020 if Johnson were to run as a Democrat. Johnson beat Trump in the poll 42 - 37, and also won over 15% of people who voted for Trump last fall.

"I've really been blown away, it's so flattering," Johnson admitted. "I think it's because a lot of people want to see a different leadership today - not different, but a better leadership today. I think more poise, less noise.

"I also think over the years I've become a guy a lot of people relate to. I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour and go to work. I spend time with the troops, I take care of my family, I love taking care of people. I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today."

Johnson kept the door open for a run in 2020, saying that "three and a half years is a long way away, so we'll see."

