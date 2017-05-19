- John Cena is in the upcoming HBO movie, Tour de Pharmacy, which premieres on HBO on July 8th. It's a comedy parodying doping scandals in professional biking. It stars Andy Samburg, is written by Murray Miller and directed by Jake Szymanski, which is the team behind the HBO tennis comedy, 7 Days in Hell. It also features Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Mike Tyson, Julia Ormond and even Lance Armstrong. You can watch the trailer in the video above.
- The Sun has a story here about Adam Maxted attending the recent WWE tryouts in the U.K. Maxted is a former stripper who appeared on the British dating reality show, Love Island. Maxted posted the following about the tryouts on his Instagram:
Just reflecting on this week and the opportunity that i just had to tryout for the @wwe so early in my wrestling career. No matter the outcome I will use this experience to motivate me even more to get better. I know I have a long way to go and still so much to learn so if it's not the right time yet I am fully committed no matter how long it takes. It was an incredible experience to be surrounded by people that share the same passion for what you love and what to do with your life. Moving forward I'm now tunnel visioned on becoming the best I can be and hungry to work on things everyday and every time I'm in the ring. Thank you to everyone for the kind messages and comments. I'd like to see my journey as a way to inspire others to take a chance on themselves and strive to do what it is that makes them happy in life. Life is short but I want to be able to look back and say I was able to wake up every day motivated to work towards making my dream a reality and my life better by doing something that makes me happy and makes each day mean something. Stay humble and hungry #wrestling #wrestler #prowrestling #wwe #nxt #focus #motivation #dream
Below are more photos of Maxted:
