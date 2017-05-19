- John Cena is in the upcoming HBO movie, Tour de Pharmacy, which premieres on HBO on July 8th. It's a comedy parodying doping scandals in professional biking. It stars Andy Samburg, is written by Murray Miller and directed by Jake Szymanski, which is the team behind the HBO tennis comedy, 7 Days in Hell. It also features Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Mike Tyson, Julia Ormond and even Lance Armstrong. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

Dean Ambrose will be signing copies of The WWE Book of Top 10s at 11am on June 4th in Baltimore, MD at the "Power Plant" Barnes and Noble near the Inner Harbor.

- The Sun has a story here about Adam Maxted attending the recent WWE tryouts in the U.K. Maxted is a former stripper who appeared on the British dating reality show, Love Island. Maxted posted the following about the tryouts on his Instagram:

Below are more photos of Maxted:

