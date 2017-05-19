- Nikki Bella spoke to E! News this week about Brie Bella giving birth to daughter Birdie Joe. She noted that Brie tried to deliver the baby naturally, but needed a cesarean section after 22 hours of labor because of her tight abs.

"She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it, [she] had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a c-section," Bella said, via People . "Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!"

- Just a reminder that Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines this Sunday, May 21at the Iowa Events Center. They will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A's during their respective appearances. Alexa will appear from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., while Rollins will be there from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. You can get more details at WizardWorld.com.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross did the commentary for the UK Championship Tournament and will also be calling the UK Championship match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Takeover this Saturday. JR confirmed to Busted Open Radio today that he will also be calling the WWE Women's Tournament this summer.

