Before we get to WWE Backlash on Sunday (updated card here), tonight is NXT TakeOver: Chicago, starting at 8pm EST on the WWE Network. We have five advertised matches on the main card, which are:

* Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode (NXT Championship)
* DIY vs. The Authors of Pain (Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships)
* Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka (NXT Women's Championship)
* Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate (WWE UK Championship)
* Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong

Today's question is, out of that group, which match interests you the most?

