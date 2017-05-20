- Above, Cathy Kelley spoke with Johnny Gargano and Tommoso Ciampa at a hardware store as they got ready for their upcoming ladder title match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The two were confused as to how the match was going to exactly work at first, putting together a bunch of tiny ladders, while expecting a forklift to be involved in some way. They go on to talk about how they've come a long way from wrestling in front of 200-300 people to now wrestling at the Allstate Arena.
All-new @WWEAleister #FadeToBlack authentic tee now available at #WWEShop! #WWE #NXT #AleisterBlackhttps://t.co/tkhrHDEJnP pic.twitter.com/12NTU4IWI1— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 19, 2017
- WWE Shop's latest sale is 20% Off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $60, and 30% off orders over $100. Use the code BACKLASH and click here. Some exclusions apply (Championship Titles, Select Memorabilia & Collectibles, Gift Cards, Connor's Cure, Preorder/Backorder, Select New Arrivals). The sales until May 22 2:59am EST.
- Triple H sent out congrats to John Terry and Chelsea FC for winning the Premier League, along with a WWE Championship. The title came with its own custom Chelsea FC side plates.
Congratulations to John Terry and @ChelseaFC on winning the @PremierLeague! pic.twitter.com/22G7R32emY— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2017
ICYMI: @ChelseaFC have been presented with a very special @WWE Title to celebrate their @premierleague win! #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/pVmAmx79S2— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 20, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.