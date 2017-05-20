- Above, Cathy Kelley spoke with Johnny Gargano and Tommoso Ciampa at a hardware store as they got ready for their upcoming ladder title match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The two were confused as to how the match was going to exactly work at first, putting together a bunch of tiny ladders, while expecting a forklift to be involved in some way. They go on to talk about how they've come a long way from wrestling in front of 200-300 people to now wrestling at the Allstate Arena.

WWE Shop put out a new "Fade to Black" shirt for NXT Star, Aleister Black.

- Triple H sent out congrats to John Terry and Chelsea FC for winning the Premier League, along with a WWE Championship. The title came with its own custom Chelsea FC side plates.

