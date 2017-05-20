Source: USA Today

Becky Lynch spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Honestly, you're the first person that's said that to me. I haven't heard anything about that. … I think there's a certain – not a whole lot – but a certain amount of mystery of me that I don't really envision that as the best option for me to take part in. It's a tremendous opportunity for those that do it, I just don't know that it's my thing. When I envisioned my life as a little girl, that was never in my horizons. I'm going to stay with what I want in the future. I don't see that being reality TV."

Having James Ellsworth in the current SmackDown Women's Division feud:

"I think it's been brilliant. He adds an extra layer of entertainment. He's been crucial in helping move this storyline along. But I would love personally nothing more to drop the head off him and Beckplex him into a different town."

Facing Charlotte again:

"Eventually, I'd like to face her for a championship down the line. Hopefully, it will be me with the championship. I've never gotten to face her in a fair fight. She's always had someone in her corner, whether it was Ric or Dana Brooke so it will be interesting to see how that will go. She's here and on her own and going solo."

