- Above is a ROH Throwback Match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe vs. The Briscoes from The Conclusion back in 2003. Mark and Jay Briscoe were the ROH Tag Champions at the time and were able to retain the titles with Mark hitting a Shooting Star Press for the win.

- EVOLVE 84 is today at 3:30pm EST and EVOLVE 85 is on Sunday at 8pm, both can be seen through FloSlam. Here are the full cards for each show:

EVOLVE 84

* Matt Riddle (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly (WWN Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Ethan Page (EVOLVE Championship)

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka (c) vs. Matt Knicks & Isaias Velazquez (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Donovan Dijak vs. Keith Lee

* Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams

* Lio Rush vs. Austin Theory

* Jason Kincaid vs. Fred Yehi

EVOLVE 85

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush for the EVOLVE Championship (if Sabre retains against Ethan Page at EVOLVE 84)

* Matt Riddle (c) vs. Jeff Cobb for the WWN Championship (if Riddle retains against Kyle O'Reilly at EVOLVE 84)

* Kyle O'Reilly vs. Tracy Williams

* Donovan Dijak vs. Ethan Page

* Keith Lee vs. Fred Yehi

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Allysin Kay

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid & Austin Theory

- With Adam Cole being recently booted from The Bullet Club, current Bullet Club member, Adam "Hangman" Page, sent out a tweet towards Cole saying he was the "Better Adam." Cole is currently a free agent and is exploring his options on where he'll perform next, he has not officially signed with any promotion(s) as of yet.

I always was the better Adam. pic.twitter.com/vBCuIyfJY5 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 16, 2017

