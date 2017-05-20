- Above is a preview of the upcoming Fantastic Ride presented by Final Fantasy XIV, which will take a look at how The New Day's WrestleMania 33 outfits were made. The show will premiere May 23 on-demand on the WWE Network.

- ESPN put out their latest WWE Power Rankings with Breezango cracking the list at number ten. Rounding out the top five are: Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles at number one.

AJ Styles On WWE Naming PPV 'Great Balls Of Fire', Being Jealous Of NXT Stars, Wrestling In The U.K.
See Also
AJ Styles On WWE Naming PPV 'Great Balls Of Fire', Being Jealous Of NXT Stars, Wrestling In The U.K.

- After Golden Truth teamed up for nearly a year, last week Goldust attacked his tag partner, R-Truth, on Raw. While Goldust initially attempted to rally his partner, things went bad as they continued to lose matches. On Twitter, an angered R-Truth has been sending videos out to Goldust, talking about how he brought his former tag partner around his family and ended each video with the theme of, "Better hope I don't see yo a--."




Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles