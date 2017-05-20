- Above is a preview of the upcoming Fantastic Ride presented by Final Fantasy XIV, which will take a look at how The New Day's WrestleMania 33 outfits were made. The show will premiere May 23 on-demand on the WWE Network.

WWE Power Rankings with Breezango cracking the list at number ten. Rounding out the top five are: Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles at number one.

- After Golden Truth teamed up for nearly a year, last week Goldust attacked his tag partner, R-Truth, on Raw. While Goldust initially attempted to rally his partner, things went bad as they continued to lose matches. On Twitter, an angered R-Truth has been sending videos out to Goldust, talking about how he brought his former tag partner around his family and ended each video with the theme of, "Better hope I don't see yo a--."

@Goldust You betta hope I don't see yo ass pic.twitter.com/Lprn2EPWDC — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 18, 2017

I apologize to y'all, but THIS Ninja Gold dust got it comin!!! pic.twitter.com/Wc9qkJuDSl — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 19, 2017

Goldy...You betta hope I don't see yo ass! pic.twitter.com/0T4ssxH3kp — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 20, 2017

