- WWE's latest Top 10 featured "Banned Superstar Moves." The list includes sending your opponent over the top rope, Vince McMahon banning Shawn Michael's Sweet Chin Music in a match against Kane, and going off the top rope, among others.

- The Daily News ran an article on Metallica performing in the Nassau Coliseum, which was attended by former Raw General Manager, Mick Foley. In the article Foley said:

"I love this band. This is my first time seeing them here and I'm really excited."

Jinder Mahal On Not Liking Anti-USA Promo At First, What It Was Originally, Relationship With Vince
- This Sunday, Jinder Mahal will be taking on Randy Orton at Backlash for the WWE Championship. Via his Instagram, Jinder commented on the upcoming match:

"Champion blood pumping through my veins .... Eve of a new era, #WWEBacklash tmrw. #1Contender #MainEventMahal #BigMatchJinder"


