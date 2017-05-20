- WWE's latest Top 10 featured "Banned Superstar Moves." The list includes sending your opponent over the top rope, Vince McMahon banning Shawn Michael's Sweet Chin Music in a match against Kane, and going off the top rope, among others.

The Daily News ran an article on Metallica performing in the Nassau Coliseum, which was attended by former Raw General Manager, Mick Foley. In the article Foley said:

"I love this band. This is my first time seeing them here and I'm really excited."

- This Sunday, Jinder Mahal will be taking on Randy Orton at Backlash for the WWE Championship. Via his Instagram, Jinder commented on the upcoming match:

"Champion blood pumping through my veins .... Eve of a new era, #WWEBacklash tmrw. #1Contender #MainEventMahal #BigMatchJinder"

