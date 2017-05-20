Kenny Omega spoke with A Music Blog, Yea? (or AMBY) on a number of pro wrestling topics. You can listen to his comments in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"I always try to be safe, even when something looks dangerous, it actually isn't to me. I don't like to risk- I'm actually not a tough guy at all, make no mistake about it, so I'm not going to do something that I'm scared of. So, if something looks dangerous, at the time, I didn't think it was because I'm the first person to cower away from a risk of injury, if there seems to be one."

Worst bump ever:

"It was 2012, I main event a match in Budokan Arena...I wanted to pull out all the stops, so there was this one move in the match where I took a Frankensteiner – or Hurricanrana, however you'd like to call it – from the top rope to the floor and that was probably, to this day, the most shocking fall that I've ever had to absorb. You feel your insides bounce and hit the top of your rib cage. It was gross and I would never ever do it again, seeing the footage scares me."

Skip to 6:20 mark in the video to see the move Kenny mentioned:

Being the Elite Series with The Young Bucks:

"The entire idea behind the series was just to show people what's it like living a day in the life in our shoes. Because, people sometimes see backstage video or footage of a live WWE event and there's sort of a disconnect between how their lives are, as opposed to how we live ours. So we really wanted to give the fans an inside look as to how we really are as people in between shows."

Kenny Omega also discussed his early pro wrestling tape trading day, collecting video games, and speaking Japanese. Again, you can listen to the full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit A Music Blog, Yea? with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

