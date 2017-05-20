Source: E&C Pod Of Awesomeness

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, professional wrestling greats Edge and Christian spoke with the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. Among other things, the pair discussed how much time they spend on the road now, their favorite opponents, who they would like to face in the future, and colleagues taking themselves too seriously.

According to Nick, the brothers are on the road about 15 days per month now. Apparently, that luxury has come with signing with ROH.

"Would you say it's probably about 15 or 17 days on and then the rest off? Somewhere around there." Nick expanded, "this year is probably the best in the last five, I would say. But last year was crazy. We were probably on the road maybe 240-something days. Something around there. This year it's a lot better, like Matt said, because of signing with ROH now we can't really do any independents in the [United] States besides PWG and the ones we clear with Ring Of Honor, so it's not often. But we do do New Japan quite often, like all the time. And we've been doing a lot of overseas stuff lately, so it is hectic."

Matt claimed that the duo has "one of the best deals possible" right now and they are "extremely happy" with their situation.

"Now we're enjoying the success that we've finally earned after 14 years in [pro] wrestling and now we're making good money, great money, now. And I'm happy to say that because we've earned it." Matt continued, "this year, like Nick was saying, it has gotten a lot better. We're only in Japan for the big shows now, so it's not so bad. We're not gone for weeks at a time, but we'll do a big show, maybe two or three shows in Japan. And then, we'll come home. Then, we'll have Thursday through Saturday with Ring Of Honor while we're home, so it's not so bad. I feel like we have probably a better schedule than anybody right now, who happens to be making the money we're making."

On the subject of their favorite opponents, Matt named Paul London and Brian Kendrick as well as The Motor City Machine Guns.

"Man, I miss wrestling [London and Kendrick]. Those guys were awesome!" Matt added, "I would put those guys up there with some of my favorites along with Motor City Machine Guns. We had killer matches with those guys, like, a ton of times."

Additionally, Matt mentioned reDRagon and The Addiction as favorite opponents.

"reDRagon, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, they're a really good team and we started having good matches with them in Ring Of Honor in 2014. They're great, man. Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, of course."

Nick identified Dem Boys and The Dudley Boyz as his personal favorites.

"We've had a lot of good ones with The Briscoe Brothers too, from ROH. They're fantastic, fantastic guys. We got to work the Dudleys three times and we killed it with those guys every time."

With respect to future dream opponents, Nick pointed out that everyone wants to see the Superkick Party Champs face The Revival. Also, Nick admitted that he would welcome a six-man tag match between The Elite and The New Day.

"As far as teams that we would like to wrestle, I mean, everyone on the internet, their stock answer immediately would be this team called The Revival over in NXT. I would love to wrestle them just because it could kind of be a modern day Brain Busters versus The Rockers. I think that'd be good. Yeah, that's the match that everyone definitely wants to see. I would like to wrestle New Day, and even in a trios [match] with Kenny Omega, the three of us, would be fun."

Also during the interview, Nick professed that so many pro wrestlers take themselves too seriously nowadays and it is okay to look silly sometimes.

"From [Edge and Christian], I learned that it's okay to make fun of yourself, man. And to fall and laugh at yourself. And, at the end of the day, you still end up being a badass. Like, you show both sides though. You show that you're tough and you can go, but it's okay to be silly. So many guys, man, we wrestle with and they're just like, 'oh, that'll make me look stupid' and I'm like, 'well, do it to me then because I love looking stupid!' If you can have a sense of humor and hit every single thing, man, it's fine."

Click here to listen to the podcast that totally reeks of awesomeness. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.