Below is the final card for tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago event. Remember to join us for live coverage tonight at 7pm EST starting with the Kickoff pre-show.

NXT Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross

NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) (c) (with Paul Ellering) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover: Chicago tonight and WWE Backlash tomorrow.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.