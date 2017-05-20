Below is the final card for tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago event. Remember to join us for live coverage tonight at 7pm EST starting with the Kickoff pre-show.
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami
NXT Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross
NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) (c) (with Paul Ellering) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)
WWE United Kingdom Championship
Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne
Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young
