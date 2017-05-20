Source: Busted Open Radio

"Yeah absolutely man, and not to pat yourself on the back but as for if this was the best run of my career, that's not for me to answer. That's for the fans and the people who watched the show to decide. It's definitely one of my favorites. Top two along with the Shawn Michaels feud, that era, Shawn Michaels, Ray Mysterio, and The Big Show were right in the center of it. This year, I'd like to say we were geniuses and we thought through this and orchestrated the whole thing, but it was all very organic.

"The whole thing with Kevin Owens, The List, Stupid Idiot, all that stuff. It just became a thing much to my surprise, to be honest with you. And also, Bully (Ray) will tell you, when you get life in a bottle in the wrestling business you gotta ride it. Because you never know if it's gonna happen again. So as soon as I started really getting over last March, we knew that we weren't really doing much with Fozzy and the guys so I just said I was gonna stay in the WWE for 2017, take a break from the road, the band, and I think it was a pretty smart move. Things just kept getting better and better, even going to SmackDown on Tuesdays it was a great way to end the saga of Jericho. Because it started organically, it went through the whole ups and downs, and all this other stuff, turning on each other, getting a surprise win on Sunday and then have him take me out - kill the Knight in shining armor. I think it was a great way to button everything up."

"When it was time for me to stand up for myself and say I need to get this victory, and most of the time it was just putting over guys and not putting over - and you mentioned AJ (Styles), I took great pride in the fact that when he came into the company I know how Vince doesn't care about what people have done outside of the walls of WWE. I knew if I could work with him for a couple of months I could work with him on the small little things that he didn't know about WWE, which he picked up in about two weeks, and also get him over right away. And that's basically what happened, AJ is the best in the world I would say at this point. He was when he came into the WWE, but still, there's a little bit of a transition.

"And then working with Dean Ambrose, all the stuff we did with him with the jacket and the potted plant and the thumb tacks. All that stuff was great. Then we transferred over to Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, I worked a lot with Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn, Neville, the list goes on and on. It was a great time to be in the business because the locker room is filled with great guys, young guys - it reminds me of the early 2000's with guys like me, Foley, Eddie (Guerrero), Chris (Benoit), The Hardys, Edge and Christian, everybody wanted to work together to have a great match. It's really exemplified and amplified with the locker room that we have and it was a blast to be there in the ring with those guys, I changed my style a bit accordingly, and also behind the scenes in the locker room after shows - it was a really great year. Whether I come back to the WWE or not I'll always remember this year as one of the biggest highlights of my 27 years in the job."

