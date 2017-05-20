Bet Wrestling sent us the following:
Kevin Owens is now favored at 1/12 to win his United States Championship match against AJ Styles in a bout that just yesterday was favoring AJ to win. The odds are actually very wide in KO's favor. Two other major flips see both The Welcoming Committee and Sami Zayn winning their matches where they were previously underdogs.
Shinsuke Nakamura was always favored in his match with Dolph Ziggler but now his odds have widened making him the most favored of any other talent by a wide margin. Nakamura is currently at 1/66 meaning it would take a successful bet of $66 just to win $1.
The pre show match also now has odds out with Tye Dillinger being the favorite at 1/6.
WWE Championship
Randy Orton(c) 7/4 vs Jinder Mahal 2/5
United States Championship
Kevin Owens(c) 1/12 vs AJ Styles 11/2
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) 1/14 vs Breezango 11/2
Sami Zayn 1/2 vs Baron Corbin 6/4
6 Woman Tag Match
Naomi(c), Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch 5/1 vs Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina 1/10
Shinsuke Nakamura 1/66 vs Dolph Ziggler 11/1
Luke Harper 1/14 vs Erick Rowan 11/2
Tye Dillinger 1/6 vs Aiden English 7/2
