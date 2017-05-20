Source: Mirror

Tyler Bate spoke with Mirror before his WWE UK Championship match against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's definitely a possibility. I don't know whether that is the end goal. Like I said earlier, I'm just taking it as it comes."

Favorite wrestler when he got into wrestling:

"I don't really have an inspiration as far as my style goes. My favourite wrestler when I was getting into wrestling was Kane. Obviously I don't really resemble anything you would call Kane!"

UK wrestling scene since WWE UK Championship Tournament:

"It's given British wrestling some new legs to stand on really hasn't it? Because for so long now it's been looking for its breakthrough moment, to show the world what it's capable of. Luckily enough for us now with the WWE UK Championship Tournament, we've been able to give people a glimpse of what we're capable of. There is still much more to come from the UK performers and it's all about keeping the momentum going really and trying to showcase it as much as possible without letting it die down."

