- Above, TMZ Sports caught up with Ric Flair who said Lebron James told "The Nature Boy" he was the reason James stayed off the streets. Here's the full quote:

"He's great, he recognized me and the first thing he asked me was to see my Rolex. He said I kept him off the streets. [Laughs] Yeah, he said the women and the cars, all the limousines and jet airplanes, he loved all that stuff. So, it was very cool."

- Roman Reigns will be appearing at the Adventureland Store located in the Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, New Jersey from 1pm to 3pm on May 21. Please note: Tickets are required for autograph/photo opportunities and availability is limited. Advanced purchase is suggested, for more information, click here.

- After NXT TakeOver: Chicago wraps up tonight, Triple H will speak with Cathy Kelley live via his Facebook page. Here is the event's final card and be sure to join our Live Coverage starting at 7pm EST!

