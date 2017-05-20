- Above, TMZ Sports caught up with Ric Flair who said Lebron James told "The Nature Boy" he was the reason James stayed off the streets. Here's the full quote:
- Roman Reigns will be appearing at the Adventureland Store located in the Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, New Jersey from 1pm to 3pm on May 21. Please note: Tickets are required for autograph/photo opportunities and availability is limited. Advanced purchase is suggested, for more information, click here.
- After NXT TakeOver: Chicago wraps up tonight, Triple H will speak with Cathy Kelley live via his Facebook page. Here is the event's final card and be sure to join our Live Coverage starting at 7pm EST!
Head to @TripleH's @Facebook page TOMORROW NIGHT for an exclusive LIVE interview after #NXTTakeOver: Chicago! https://t.co/8BJBpJg9Vp— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.