- Above, WWE highlights the feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE announced their latest line of NXT Action Figures will be sold exclusively at Target. The line includes Hideo Itami, Bayley, Finn Balor, No Way Jose, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and others.

- WWE 205 Live Star, Drew Gulak, got married yesterday. Here's a photo of Gulak and his wife (along with CZW Owner/Wrestler DJ Hyde) at the reception.

Last night @drewgulak & @lizdeitz got married. I can't express how much they mean to me. Drew is one of my best friends & Liz is amazing. I love you guys. A post shared by DJ Hyde (@djhyde_1) on May 20, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.