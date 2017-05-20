- Above, WWE highlights the feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE announced their latest line of NXT Action Figures will be sold exclusively at Target. The line includes Hideo Itami, Bayley, Finn Balor, No Way Jose, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and others.


Updated WWE Backlash Betting Odds: Huge Upset In Top Match, Swing In Another Major Bout
- WWE 205 Live Star, Drew Gulak, got married yesterday. Here's a photo of Gulak and his wife (along with CZW Owner/Wrestler DJ Hyde) at the reception.


