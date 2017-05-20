- Above, Brie Bella gave fans a glimpse of the set for Birdie's first photo shoot, she is one week old. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is nearing 700k subscribers.
Monday: After Raw, there's a repeat the UK Championship Special.
Tuesday: 205 Live (10pm EST) and Talking Smack (10:45pm EST) will follow SmackDown.
Wednesday: A new NXT (8pm ET), which will include Drew McIntyre taking on Wesley Blake.
Thursday: A first look at Seth Rollins' Building the Architect DVD, which comes out May 30.
Friday: Prime Time Wrestling at 9pm EST.
Saturday: This Week in WWE at 3pm EST.
Sunday: Raw (from May 16) and SmackDown (from May 19) beginning at 11am EST.
- Triple H tweeted out a photo of Jim Ross and himself getting prepared for tonight's NXT TakeOver: Chicago show. Ross will be announcing the WWE UK Championship Match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.
.@JRsBBQ voiced some of @WWE's most historic moments, thrilled to have him join commentary for the #UKChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/28NhBrChRa— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.