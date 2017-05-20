- Above is video of Kayla Braxton trying to interview Pete Dunne before his match against WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" tonight. Dunne says Braxton is rude and wonders why she would interrupt an athlete before the biggest match of his life. Dunne promises to dedicate his loss, if he loses, to Braxton, but he seems confident that he will win.

Triple H tweeted the following to hype tonight's big event, thanking Chris Jericho and Fozzy for providing their "Judas" single as one of the theme songs.

- As noted, Tommaso Ciampa suffered an ankle injury at Thursday's NXT live event in Highland Heights, KY. Ciampa will still team with Johnny Gargano to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in a Ladder Match tonight. He tweeted the following going into the match:

Adversity introduces a man to himself...



We have come too far to stop now.#NXTTakeoverChicago #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/YkunOseEgT — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 20, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.