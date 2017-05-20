- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" Kickoff pre-show video from tonight with Charly Caruso, Nigel McGuinness and Peter Rosenberg.
Are you ready for #NXTTakeOver? ???? pic.twitter.com/7qvn5mgeVW— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 20, 2017
- Below are shots of NXT Champion Bobby Roode, NXT Women's Champion Asuka and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering entering the Rosemont Arena before Takeover.
Tonight's Takeover is the first where 4 titles will be defended - Roode against Hideo Itami, Asuka against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, The Authors of Pain against DIY and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate against Pete Dunne.
Business NEVER slows down for your #NXTChampion @REALBobbyRoode... even as he arrives to #NXTTakeOver: Chicago to face @HideoItami! pic.twitter.com/mAJ0H8UsV5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 20, 2017
Your undefeated #WWENXT #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka appears to not have a care in the WORLD ahead of tonight's title defense! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GyG8CPhnRN— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 20, 2017
Led by @PaulElleringWWE, #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE look MORE than ready for a fight tonight... #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RXRX7JKFUy— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 20, 2017
