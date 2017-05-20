- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event saw Pete Dunne defeat Tyler Bate to become the second-ever WWE UK Champion. That match was called by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Above is video of JR's entrance.
* Patrick Clark as "The Velveteen Dream" vs. Robert Anthony
* Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake
* Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins
NXT spoilers from tonight are at this link.
- Speaking of Dunne becoming the new WWE UK Champion, Triple H posted this backstage photo after the match and congratulated The Bruiserweight:
"Go and make a name for yourself kid..."— Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017
Congratulations, @PeteDunneYxB. #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7HSDUH6oTi
