Source: WWE Fan France

WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse recently did a media event in France during the WWE's European Tour. You can check out the highlights here:

"Let's put it this way, The Miz wanted the Intercontinental Championship and my wife allowed me to have the Intercontinental Championship. There's no real plan to it. There's no plans - everyone's like 'How did you plan to have Maryse -' there's no plans. I wanted her back because I wanted to be around her all the time and I know how talented, incredible she is, and the determination she has. I want that to be around because it resonates off of her and onto me, and drives me to be the best I can possibly be. So you want that type of talent around you at all times, and that's exactly what happened."



Why the Intercontinental Championship is so special to him:

"As a kid, growing up, my heroes all had the Intercontinental Championship. Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Mr. Perfect, Ric Rude, all of them. And they were the people I looked up to and wanted to be like. So coming to WWE, the one championship I wanted was the Intercontinental Championship. Not only that, I wanted to make it as prestigious as it was when I was a kid, but I also wanted my name to be synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship. That's exactly what I'm doing and why I have such a pride for that title."

If he can say one good thing each about John Cena and Nikki Bella:

"One good thing about Nikki Bella and one good thing about John Cena? They're both gone from the WWE right now. There's your good thing for both of them. Oh, you're a big John Cena fan? Are you gonna cry because he's not gonna be at the show today? What are you five?"

What goals he has left in WWE:

"I have so much more to do. Even though I've accomplished so much in WWE as well as having a franchise in The Marine, it's still not enough for me. I always want more. I think that's the drive we both (he and Maryse) have. Right? With all you've (Maryse) accomplished don't you want more? It's always what's next. It never stops."

What's next for him:

"What's next? I will be the biggest WWE Superstar the WWE has ever seen, I will be the biggest movie star movies have ever seen, I will be the biggest TV star that TV has ever seen, I will be the biggest person in the world. Everyone will know my name and everyone will know exactly who I am and will be proud and respect, and I'll be richer than everybody, and I'll throw hundred dollar bills out to everyone as I walk into these media things. So everyone loves me."

