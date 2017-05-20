- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne after his win over Tyler Bate at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" tonight. Dunne says he's had to watch Bate win the dream since January, knowing the title was rightfully his. Dunne told us he would win the title and now, everything is his.

- There was no dark main event after "Takeover: Chicago" ended. The show went off the air after Tommaso Ciampa turned on Johnny Gargano and the boos for Ciampa continued as fans left the Allstate Arena.

- WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, MLB star Eric Thames of the Milwaukee Brewers, Kassius Ohno, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens were among those in the crowd at Takeover tonight, as seen below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.