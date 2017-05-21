- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka after retaining over Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at the "Takeover: Chicago" event. Regarding what's next, Asuka says nobody can stand toe-to-toe with her. Asuka laughs and says the title is hers.
It's a still long way to the top.— Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) May 21, 2017
But Sun will rise again.
Thank you #NXTTakeOverChicago
- As noted, Takeover ended with Tommaso Ciampa's turn on Johnny Gargano following their main event loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in the Ladder Match. WWE noted that Gargano was taken away to a local hospital via ambulance and posted this photo:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.