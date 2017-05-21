- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka after retaining over Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at the "Takeover: Chicago" event. Regarding what's next, Asuka says nobody can stand toe-to-toe with her. Asuka laughs and says the title is hers.

It's a still long way to the top.

But Sun will rise again.



Thank you #NXTTakeOverChicago — Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) May 21, 2017

- As noted, Takeover ended with Tommaso Ciampa's turn on Johnny Gargano following their main event loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in the Ladder Match. WWE noted that Gargano was taken away to a local hospital via ambulance and posted this photo:

@thejohnnygargano gets taken away via ambulance. Why @thetommasociampa, why? #NXTTakeOver A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on May 20, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.