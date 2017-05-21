- WWE posted this video of Kayla Braxton trying to get post-match comments from Hideo Itami after his loss to WWE NXT Champion at "Takeover: Chicago" last night. Itami walks into the dressing room and throws a fit in front of Funaki, Adam Pearce, Kassius Ohno and Oney Lorcan. Ohno tries to calm Itami down but Itami gets a bit physical before leaving.
- Several main roster WWE Superstars were tweeting praise during last night's Takeover event, especially for the WWE UK Title match between Tyler Bate and new champion Pete Dunne. Below are comments from RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Bubba Ray Dudley, Big Cass, Cathy Kelley and Cedric Alexander:
Was majorly impressed with the EXTRAORDINARY #NXTTakeOverChicago event, start to finish.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2017
The future of the @WWENXT brand looks BRILLIANT.
Damn what a match! #UKChampionship @WWE #NXT— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) May 21, 2017
Bravo ?? @PeteDunneYxB @Tyler_Bate #NXTTakeOver— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 21, 2017
Wow! That match was something special. #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @Tyler_Bate— Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) May 21, 2017
...........@PeteDunneYxB and @Tyler_Bate that was #MOTY— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 21, 2017
Words. Can't. Even. What a match— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 21, 2017
British strong style just took over Chicago #UKChampionship #NXTTakeover
