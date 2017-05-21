- Above is video of former WWE Champion The Rock playing "Blow Your Mind" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this past Thursday night. Rock was there to promote the upcoming theatrical release of his Baywatch movie.

- As noted, WWE has been planning a new Survivor Series DVD project to go with the 30th anniversary of the event this November. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com notes that the set will be released on November 14th in the United States and the day before in the UK. The three-disc set will have a countdown of the 30th greatest matches & moments in the history of the event. Below is the synopsis:

"On Thanksgiving Day, thirty years ago, WWE's second pay-per-view event was born… this time with a new twist. In the early days, teams of five strived to survive. Now, learn the true story about how one of WWE's landmark events came to be from the Superstars who lived and competed in it. This is a countdown of the 30 greatest moments in Survivor Series history to commemorate the landmark 30th Anniversary of the event."

- As Josh noted earlier, WWE Network will air a First Look at the "Seth Rollins: Building The Architect" DVD this coming Thursday. The set hits stores on May 30th. The Network schedule notes that the special will premiere at 5pm EST. The synopsis for the First Look reads like this:

"Witness Seth Rollins' journey into WWE stardom in this First Look at WWE's newest Home Video, Seth Rollins: Building The Architect!"

