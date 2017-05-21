- As heard above, WWE Music has released Tyler Bate's "Inaugural" theme song. The inaugural WWE UK Champion dropped the strap to Pete Dunne at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" last night in a match that many are calling match of the year contender.

- Coming out of last night's "Takeover: Chicago" event at the Allstate Arena, NXT has two more Takeover events scheduled for this year - "Takeover: Brooklyn" on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend and "Takeover: Houston" on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center during Survivor Series weekend. We also know the first two Takeover events confirmed for 2018 - "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday, January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center during Royal Rumble weekend and "Takeover: San Antonio" on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

- Triple H tweeted the following after Takeover and thanked Chicago for another successful special for the NXT brand:

#NXTTakeOver was a night of incredible highs and devastating lows... and you were all there for every minute.

Thank you, Chicago. #WeAreNXT — Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017

Triple H also tweeted this backstage photo before the show, showing he and "Road Dogg" Brian James manning the ship:

