- As heard above, WWE Music has released Tyler Bate's "Inaugural" theme song. The inaugural WWE UK Champion dropped the strap to Pete Dunne at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" last night in a match that many are calling match of the year contender.
- Triple H tweeted the following after Takeover and thanked Chicago for another successful special for the NXT brand:
#NXTTakeOver was a night of incredible highs and devastating lows... and you were all there for every minute.— Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017
Thank you, Chicago. #WeAreNXT
Triple H also tweeted this backstage photo before the show, showing he and "Road Dogg" Brian James manning the ship:
Get ready #NXTChicago ... it's time for #NXTTakeOver streaming LIVE only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/AfyzPyKVZW— Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.