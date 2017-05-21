- As we mentioned earlier, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live last night. Above is a sketch from the show featuring The Rock portraying a wrestler named "Koko WatchOut" cutting personal promos on Trashyard Mutt, played by Bobby Moynihan, for WrestleMania.

- We mentioned earlier this month that the WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-Ray in the U.S. and Canada doesn't include the Kickoff matches. Austin Aries, who faced WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on the Kickoff show, commented on the snub, writing on Twitter:

#WrestleMania 33 is now available on blu-ray in Canada. Too bad one of the #greatest matches of the night was left off the US/Canada DVDs. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 19, 2017

