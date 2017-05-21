- Zack Ryder, Brennan Williams, Ember Moon and Xavier Woods play Rocket League in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" video.
Flying into @WWE205Live this Tuesday night for my return on the @WWENetwork like....#AllEyesOnMe#TickTock pic.twitter.com/s9cVQ4YfWB— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 21, 2017
- Tommaso Ciampa made his first comments since turning on partner Johnny Gargano after the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" main event last night with the following tweet:
"This wasn't our moment...this is my moment"— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 21, 2017
pic.twitter.com/Lp1t4xuDr8
