- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from Rob Schamberger features the WWE artist painting WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart at the recent Wizard World event in Minneapolis.

- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock has joined Saturday Night Live's "Five Timers Club" after co-hosting the SNL season finale last night. WWE has a new poll asking fans the best SNL host - The Great One or John Cena. As of this writing, 70% have voted for The Rock.

- WWE posted this video with Maryse checking out her latest action figure from Mattel and her first figure from almost 10 years ago:

"I used to play with Barbies... and now I have my own @Mattel action figure, it's pretty incredible!" - @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/n5ZIEML8TR — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017

