- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from Rob Schamberger features the WWE artist painting WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart at the recent Wizard World event in Minneapolis.
- WWE posted this video with Maryse checking out her latest action figure from Mattel and her first figure from almost 10 years ago:
"I used to play with Barbies... and now I have my own @Mattel action figure, it's pretty incredible!" - @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/n5ZIEML8TR— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.