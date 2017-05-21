- Tyler Breeze goes virtual reality with Superhot VR in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring an appearance by Big E.

- NXT Tag Team Champion Akam tweeted the following after The Authors of Pain retained over DIY in the Ladder Match main event at "Takeover: Chicago" last night:

