- Tyler Breeze goes virtual reality with Superhot VR in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring an appearance by Big E.
- NXT Tag Team Champion Akam tweeted the following after The Authors of Pain retained over DIY in the Ladder Match main event at "Takeover: Chicago" last night:
Keep lining them up and we will keep tearing them apart... #AOP #authorsofpain #NXTakeoverchicago #Undefeated 17-0 @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/x8u0pSclaF— Akam_WWE (@Akam_WWE) May 21, 2017
