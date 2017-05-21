- Above is The Rock's monologue from last night's season finale of SNL. The Rock joined SNL's "Five-Timers Club" for hosting the show five times. Fellow Five-Timers Club member Tom Hanks appeared. The Rock announced (as a joke) that he would run for President in 2020 and Hanks would be his Vice President. A big "Johnson / Hanks" banner dropped and confetti dropped on them as they celebrated.

- WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze will be at the WWE Performance Center this week. Triple H noted on last week's media conference call that Blayze's passion for the business is back. Triple H also said that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton will be at the Performance Center to guest coach.

Madusa Talks To Wrestling Inc. About Heat For Trashing WWE Title Belt, Which Top Star Apologized
- CM Punk has been announced for the Eternal Con fan fest on July 1 & 2 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Punk is scheduled to appear both days. You can get more information here.

