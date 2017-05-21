- Above is The Rock's monologue from last night's season finale of SNL. The Rock joined SNL's "Five-Timers Club" for hosting the show five times. Fellow Five-Timers Club member Tom Hanks appeared. The Rock announced (as a joke) that he would run for President in 2020 and Hanks would be his Vice President. A big "Johnson / Hanks" banner dropped and confetti dropped on them as they celebrated.

- CM Punk has been announced for the Eternal Con fan fest on July 1 & 2 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Punk is scheduled to appear both days. You can get more information here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.