Former WWE Superstar John Morrison joined The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast ahead of 5 Star Wrestling's 128 man tournament, which is set to be the biggest ever staged in wrestling. Morrison will defend his 5 Star Wrestling Championship in the tournament, which starts in Liverpool on Saturday 10th June and will be held at arenas across the UK over the space of 30 weeks. During the interview, Morrison responded to Randy Orton's recent controversial comments about independent wrestling.
"There's going to be your Randy Orton, your Vader, your Jim Cornette, your Will Ospreay, your Richochet and all those people have different fortes and different strong suits and tell different stories. I feel like I like to blend all that stuff, like grounded storytelling but also I liked watching guys like Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam in ECW and they were doing all kinds of crazy stuff. I was jumping off the couch when I was watching those guys, so to me there's a place for everything. Ultimately, it's not even really up to me or any of the wrestlers. It should be up to the fans to cheer for what they like."
The full interview with Morrison will be available this Friday and also includes his thoughts on his former WWE tag team partner The Miz, if he would return to WWE, his new movie Boone: The Bounty Hunter and more.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.