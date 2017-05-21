Below are the latest betting odds for tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. We noted over the weekend that Jinder Mahal was the favorite to win tonight's WWE Championship match against Randy Orton, however the odds have shifted back in Orton's favor. AJ Styles is also back to being a favorite against Kevin Owens at -210.

It should be noted that the odds are fairly close in several of the matches, so the smart money apparently is not in. We will provide an update this afternoon if that changes.

A quick understanding of how to read these odds is that the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the person is. So a $400 bet on Orton, the favorite, would earn you $100. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Jinder would win you $280.

Here are the current odds with the favorites listed first:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton (-400) vs. Jinder Mahal (+280)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles (-210) vs. Kevin Owens (+160)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (-460) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+320)

Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-900) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+500)

Shinsuke Nakamura (-2600) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+1200)

Baron Corbin (-1200) vs. Sami Zayn (+600)

Luke Harper (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)

Kickoff Show

Tye Dillinger (-825) vs. Aiden English (+475)

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.