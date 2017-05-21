We reported last week that 5 Star Wrestling owner Daniel Hinkles offered CM Punk $1 million to return to wrestling for 5 Star's 128-man tournament that begins on June 10th in Liverpool. The message below was posted from Hinkles' Twitter account today claiming that Punk accepted the offer.

I am delighted to announce that @CMPunk will participate in our 128 man tournament starting June 10th in Liverpool. Get your tickets now! — Daniel Hinkles (@DanielHinkles) May 21, 2017

It should be noted that Hinkles' was apparently hacked and the news is not real. As of this writing, the account is temporarily restricted.

Hinkles told The Sun last week that they had been trying to contact Punk for over a year, and that they were willing to put their money where their mouth is.

"We've been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year," Hinkles said. "We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I've tried going through friends in the industry, I've gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It's a genuine offer. We'd love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.

"It doesn't get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK. A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too. We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk's name is on everybody's wish list and we're willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn't have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about."

@wrestlelist1 contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.