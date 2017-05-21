Source: GOProWrestling YouTube Channel

Thea Trinidad (f.k.a. Rosita in TNA Impact Wrestling), recently spoke to us about her career thus far and insight into her role as AJ Lee for an upcoming movie involving The Rock.

Here are some highlights of our interview, which can be watched in the video above:

The transition of Divas to Women's Wrestling and the influx of talent today:

When I see more than one female wrestling match on the card, I get so excited because it gives us more of a platform to show what we can do. For me, when it started off with Lita she was always my favorite. She can do what the guys can do, and I wanted to be like that when I was younger. It is great to see people like me, Charlotte, Bayley or Nia Jax given that opportunity now.

Playing AJ Lee in the upcoming movie produced by The Rock:

"I am playing AJ Lee, and the movie is called 'Fighting with my Family.' It is amazing obviously because I get to work with Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vince Vaughn. We filmed scenes at the Staples Center in L.A. two weeks ago, and it was after Raw. And Smackdown the next night in Ontario as well. My part in the movie is done, and the movie should be out sometime next year."

NXT Match Vs Asuka:

"I had a match once (for NXT) with Asuka, and that was one of the most amazing experiences I ever had. Asuka is so amazing in the ring and captivating and so fluid. It was a real honor to get in the ring with her. And hopefully, I get to do it again soon."

Her aspirations to become a "female" version of Rey Mysterio:

"Everybody told me I was too small to be a Wrestler. Well, I thought to myself if Rey Mysterio could do it, why can I do it? So I always took up his style, even as far as hitting the second rope. He was a big inspiration from when I was four years old until now. My favorite match was him versus Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc '97. "

