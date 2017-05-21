- Above is the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following on watching tonight's Backlash match between Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos:

We'll be monitoring the @WWEUsos vs #FashionPolice on #WWEBacklash tonight.



The Hardys won't rest until we are The Greatest Tag Team EVAH. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2017

- Mojo Rawley, who won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 last month, tweeted the following about being off tonight's Backlash pay-per-view:

Watchin #Backlash 2nite from home will motivate me even more. I will do what must be done to be at #MITB #NoExcuses #JustResults #MojoRising — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 21, 2017

