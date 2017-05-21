Below are the final betting odds for tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Randy Orton has gone from being a favorite in his match with Jinder Mahal to being even money for the initial ruling, with Jinder actually being a slight favorite in the "end of broadcast ruling," which would indicate a screwjob finish.

Sami Zayn has gone from being a big underdog to a slight favorite in his match with Baron Corbin. Kevin Owens has also gone from being an underdog this afternoon to being a -265 favorite in his match with AJ Styles.

A quick understanding of how to read these odds is that the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the person is. So a $265 bet on Owens, the favorite, would earn you $100. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on AJ would win you $185 if he were to win.

Here are the current odds with the favorites listed first:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal (-260) vs. Randy Orton (+180)

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens (-265) vs. AJ Styles (+185)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (-600) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+ 400)

Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-1350) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+650)

Sami Zayn (-190) vs. Baron Corbin (+150)

Luke Harper (-530) vs. Erick Rowan (+350)

