- The 2017 WWE Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

- We're live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go right to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Phillips shows us some of the international announce teams at ringside. Ziggler waits as fans start chanting for his opponent. The lights go out and they pop. The music finally hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop for his in-ring SmackDown TV debut.

Fans chant Nakamura's name as they face off before the bell. Ziggler goes for Nakamura's leg to start. Light back and forth action before breaking. They lock up and go to the corner. Ziggler with a cheap shot to the face. Nakamura comes back with a shot to the gut. They trade holds again and Ziggler takes control, taking Nakamura down by his arm. Nakamura turns it around and works on Ziggler's arm. Nakamura mushes Ziggler in the face. Nakamura tells him to bring it. Ziggler charges but takes a knee to the gut. Nakamura with a knee drop.

Ziggler goes out for a breather but Nakamura brings him back in. Ziggler catches Nakamura with a neckbreaker. Ziggler with a cheap shot. Ziggler takes Nakamura down and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura gets up and charges but Ziggler nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler works Nakamura over and talks some trash but it backfires as Nakamura drops him with a kick to the face. Nakamura with more offense now as he makes his comeback. Nakamura ends up with Ziggler laying over the top in the corner. Nakamura with the big high knee for a 2 count.

Ziggler counters a suplex attempt and rolls Nakamura up but Nakamura turns that into a submission on the arm. Ziggler gets the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Ziggler counters again and drops Nakamura with a big DDT for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Nakamura. More back and forth. Ziggler blocks the Kinshasa and goes on to hit a Fame-asser for a 2 count. Ziggler poses and gets booed. Ziggler cranks up for the superkick but it's blocked. Nakamura gets blocked and Ziggler hits another Zig Zag for a close 2 count.

More counters between the two. Nakamura with a knee to drop Ziggler and a kick to the back of the neck. Ziggler counters the exploder suplex again and superkicks Nakamura in the back of the neck. Ziggler crawls over and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth action. Nakamura drops Ziggler with a knee to the face. Nakamura goes to the top for a Kinshasa but Ziggler moves. Ziggler misses a superkick. Nakamura finally hits the inverted exploder. Fans pop as Nakamura prepares to put Ziggler away. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

- After the match, Nakamura celebrates as his music hits and fans sing along. We go to replays. Nakamura bows and makes his exit greeting fans on the way to the back.

