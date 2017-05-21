- Above is the opening video for tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.
- Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way main event at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will do battle to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
The course of the #NewEra could change in the FIRST-EVER #ExtremeRules #Fatal5Way Match! #WWEBacklash @WWERollins @FinnBalor @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/pKWHV8S61w— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
