- Above is the opening video for tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- It's worth noting that Tom Phillips did not announce attendance for tonight's Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL in the opener as they usually do. No attendance was announced for last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event as well. Takeover also took place in the Allstate Arena and correspondents noted that the majority of the upper deck was tarped off.

- Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way main event at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will do battle to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

