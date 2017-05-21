SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Breezango vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and out comes Tyler Breeze with Fandango as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next.

Jimmy Uso starts off with Fandango. Fandango with a headlock after striking first. Fandango ducks a clothesline and takes Uso down with a scissors. Breeze tags in next, still wearing his janitor disguise, mop and all. Fans chant for him to mop. Breeze with comedy here as Uso goes down when trying to charge. Breeze keeps Jimmy away with the mop. Jey Uso tags in and drops Breeze with a big right. Jey snaps the mop in two as fans boo.

Jey climbs to the top for a splash but Breeze rolls out of the way. Jey comes back down and climbs to the other top turnbuckle. Breeze rolls again. Jey climbs down and goes for another corner but Breeze rolls again. And again. Breeze suckers Jey in and nails a big kick for a close 2 count. Fandango tags in for a bit of double teaming. Jey decks him and knocks Breeze off the apron. Jimmy tags in and works over Fandango now. Fandango stops a roll-up and dances over Uso's face. Fandango with a leg drop and a 2 count. Fandango keeps Uso grounded now. Breeze comes back to the apron and he's wearing another disguise, this time as an old lady with a cane.

Fans chant "let's go grandma" as Breeze tags in. Jey nails her to boos but Breeze comes right back for a pop. Grandma Breeze with a Bronco Buster. Uso comes right back with a big kick as The Usos take back control. Uso tosses the night gown onto JBL. Uso ends up going for a splash but he hits the turnbuckle as Breeze moves. Fandango gets a tag and unloads on both of the champions.

Uso blocks a shot but Fandango kicks him in the head for a close 2 count. Jey misses another splash in the corner. Fandango with a DDT for another close pin attempt. Breeze tags in and they double team Uso but he counters and fights back. Jimmy tags in and they hit a big double team on Breeze but he still kicks out. More back and forth. Breeze gets a very close 2 count on Jey with the Unprettier. The Usos end up sending Breeze over the barrier into the crowd after he leaps off the apron onto them. Fandango comes off the apron and takes Uso out. Fandango brings it back into the ring and goes to the top but Jey pushes him off and Jimmy kicks him for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Usos

After the match, The Usos recover and take their titles as we go to replays. Breezango recovers as The Usos leave with the titles.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Backlash. To access our full coverage, click here.

