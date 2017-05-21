Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn to a pop. Tom introduces some of the other international announce teams in the arena tonight. Baron Corbin is out next.

Back and forth to start. Sami sends Corbin to the floor to regroup. Sami runs the ropes for a dive but is forced to put the brakes on. Corbin comes back in and kicks Sami, then takes him to the corner. Sami fights in from the apron and dropkicks Corbin out of the ring. Corbin pulls Sami to the floor and decks him. Sami jumps onto the barrier and comes crashing down on Corbin. They bring it back into the ring and Sami works Corbin over in the corner. Corbin powers up and rams Sami into another corner. Corbin stomps on Sami's lower back now. Corbin with a backbreaker.

Sami tries to fight back after more offense from Corbin but Corbin catches him in a bear hug. Sami tries to make a comeback but the hug is locked in again. Sami ends up dumping Corbin over the top in front of the announce table. Sami goes to the top but Corbin comes back into the ring. Sami comes down from the top. Corbin catches Sami in a big spinebuster for a 2 count. Fans with the "ole!" chants for Sami now. Corbin keeps him down and yells at Sami to stay down as fans boo. Corbin decks Sami again and poses over him as the boos continue.

Sami manages to catch Corbin with a clothesline out of nowhere. Sami with another clothesline. Sami keeps control and nails a crossbody from the top for a 2 count. Corbin with a shot to the throat. Corbin slides under the bottom rope and runs back into the ring with a big clothesline. Corbin with a close pin attempt. Corbin with more offense to Sami, focusing on the lower back of Sami. Sami counters a move but Corbin catches him in a backbreaker for another close 2 count.

Corbin goes up top for a superplex but Sami fights him. Sami nails the sunset flip powerbomb but Corbin kicks out at 2. Fans chant for Sami as he gets up. Corbin hits him but runs into an elbow. Sami goes for the big DDT out of the corner but Corbin stops it with power. Sami then tries to catch Corbin in the exploder suplex but Corbin overpowers him. Sami with a roll-up for a close 2 count. Corbin catches Sami wit a Deep Six for another close 2 count. Corbin gets frustrated and stomps away on Sami now. Corbin with forearms to the head now. Corbin with more stomps as the referee warns him. Corbin charges but Sami sends him through the ropes to the floor.

Sami looks to ready for a dive but Corbin runs right back into the ring. Sami boots him and follows up with the Helluva Kick for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Sami Zayn

After the match, Sami stands tall as his music plays. We get replays and come back to Sami having his arm raised as fans cheer.

