Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya

We go to the ring and out comes James Ellsworth. He takes the mic to boos and gets some heel heat before telling everyone to stand and welcome Carmella. Tamina Snuka is out next, followed by Natalya. Becky Lynch is out first for her team. Charlotte Flair is out next as The Welcoming Committee looks on from ringside. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is out next.

Tamina starts things off with Becky and they go at it. Tamina overpowers to start. Becky tries to use her speed but Tamina headbutts her into the corner. Natalya tags in for some double teaming. Becky rolls Natalya up for a 2 count. Becky takes control and tags in Flair as fans do the "wooo!" chants. They trade holds and Natalya slams Charlotte. Natalya taunts her opponents as fans boo. Charlotte rolls her up for a 2 count. Charlotte with more offense and some trash talking to her other opponents. Carmella and Tamina distract Charlotte, allowing Natalya to drop her. Tamina tags in and works over Charlotte. Carmella tags in next as they keep Charlotte down in their corner with frequent tags.

Carmella counters a slam and drops Charlotte by her hair for a 2 count. Charlotte and Carmella tangle. Charlotte sends her into the turnbuckle. Naomi gets the hot tag and springboards in with a crossbody on Carmella. Naomi unloads with kicks on Carmella, dropping her with a kick to the face. Tamina provides a distraction but gets decked, allowing Carmella to turn it around on Naomi. Carmella talks trash and works Naomi over now. Carmella with a Bronco Buster and a 2 count. Tamina tags back in and keeps Naomi grounded. More tags on Naomi as they take control. Naomi looks to tag Becky in but Carmella pulls her off the apron. Tamina with a Samoan Drop on Naomi.

Natalya with more offense on Naomi. Naomi finally gets a counter in and makes the tag to Becky. Becky unloads on all three opponents and rocks Natalya with uppercuts. Becky with a Bexploder on Natalya. Becky with Straight Fire on Natalya for a 2 count. Becky goes to the top but Tamina comes over on the apron. Becky sends her to the floor. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Becky turns it into the Disarm-Her in the middle of the ring. Carmella breaks it. Flair dumps Carmella. Tamina superkicks Charlotte. Tamina drops Naomi with a headbutt. The referee orders her out of the ring. Becky and Natalya trade moves now. Tamina comes in but Becky drops her. Natalya takes advantage and applies the Sharpshooter on Becky in the middle of the ring. Becky taps out.

Winners: Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka

After the match, The Welcoming Committee regroups on the ramp as Charlotte, Naomi and Becky look on from the ring. We go to replays.

