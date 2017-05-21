WWE United States Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles to a big pop. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Fans chant for AJ before the bell. The bell rings and they go at it, then break. AJ is fired up. Back and forth now. AJ with a quick pin attempt. AJ keeps a headlock applied. They run the ropes and Owens rolls to the floor after avoiding a dropkick. AJ comes out but Owens goes right back in. Fans chant "stupid idiot" at Owens as he works Styles over in the ring now. AJ misses a dropkick as Owens puts the brakes on. Styles goes on and connects with a dropkick to the mouth. Fans chant AJ's name as they go back and forth. Owens fights out of the corner but AJ rocks him right back. Owens turns it around in the corner and comes off the ropes with a big clothesline for a 2 count.

Owens mounts AJ with strikes now. Owens keeps control and grounds AJ with a headlock, ordering the referee to ask if he quits. Owens ends up dropping AJ with a DDT for a 2 count. Owens with three sentons for another pin attempt. Owens goes right back to the headlock.

Owens keeps control until AJ drops him with a kick to the head. AJ keeps on with a bunch of strikes and a running forearm for a 2 count. Styles with more offense before dropping Owens face first into the mat for a 2 count. More back and forth. Owens dodges a moonsault and hits a superkick, then a neckbreaker over the knee for a close 2 count. AJ blocks a pop-up powerbomb and they trade shots. Owens sends AJ to the apron and brings him down with the top rope. AJ is down on the floor now. Owens climbs to the top but AJ cuts him off. AJ goes for a Styles Clash from the apron but Owens slides out and slams AJ's bad leg into the ring post. He falls down and Owens sends him into the steel steps and the barrier. Owens brings it back in and nails a corner cannonball.

The referee checks on AJ now. Owens wraps AJ's leg around the bottom rope and hits a cannonball into it. Owens grabs the injured leg and applies a single-leg crab now. Owens drags AJ back into the center of the ring and applies an ankle lock. The hold is broken but AJ is hurting. Owens takes AJ up top for a big move but AJ turns it into a powerbomb from the top and both Superstars are down now. Styles springboards in for a Phenomenal Forearm but the leg goes out and he falls off the top rope, landing on his leg. Owens drops AJ for a close 2 count. Owens yells at AJ and beats him around. AJ fires right back with a pele kick to the face.

AJ makes a comeback and goes to the corner but Owens counters and brings AJ to the mat with a big suplex for a close 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Owens climbs to the top but AJ rolls under the rope. AJ ends up countering and hitting a suplex on the apron. Owens falls to the floor in pain, as does AJ. A "holy s--t" chant starts up.

Owens sends AJ over the barrier into the timekeeper's area. AJ comes flying off the barrier with a big forearm. The referee counts as AJ brings Owens on top of the announce table for a Styles Clash. Owens pulls AJ's leg out, causing him to fall with the leg trapped in an opening on the table. AJ is stuck. Owens goes back into the ring and AJ is counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Kevin Owens

After the match, Owens takes his title as the music hits. A referee checks on AJ as he's still stuck but Owens leaves the ring and superkicks him in the back of the head while he's stuck upside down. Owens laughs and clutches his title as he heads to the stage. Fans boo as we go to replays of the finish. AJ is finally free from the table but he's down on the floor as the referee checks on him. Fans cheer as AJ is helped away by two referees while his music plays.

