Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

Back from a break and out first comes Luke Harper. Erick Rowan is out next.

Back and forth to start. Harper looks to take control but he ends up going into the steel steps. Rowan takes control and hits a dropkick. Rowan sends Harper into the barrier and brings it back into the ring. Rowan drops a splash and covers for a 1 count. Rowan keeps Harper grounded now. They go to the corner and Rowan with big shots to the chest.

Harper fights back out of the corner but Rowan dropkicks him for a 2 count. Rowan keeps Harper down on the mat again. Fans chant for Harper. Rowan scoops Harper and slams him twice. Rowan smiles and brings Harper over for a pumphandle slam into a backbreaker. Rowan floors Harper with a clothesline for another pin attempt.

Rowan goes to the top for a big splash but Harper moves and Rowan lands hard. They go back to the floor and Harper floors Rowan, then slams him into the announce tables. Harper goes back into the ring and runs the ropes for a big dive, knocking Rowan between the announce tables. Harper brings it back into the ring and nails a senton from the apron. Harper with a boot for a 2 count. More back and forth. Harper with a tilt-a-whirl sideslam for a 2 count. Rowan comes back and hits a spinning kick. Rowan with a big powerbomb for another close 2 count. Rowan unloads on Harper and shows frustration now. Fans boo as Rowan poses. Harper manages to hook Rowan for a 2 count. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring now.

Harper with chops. Rowan with a shot to the gut. Rowan goes for another powerbomb but Harper launches him across the ring. Harper with a superkick to the jaw. Rowan reaches for his sheep mask to hype himself up but Harper keeps the attack going. Harper drops Rowan with the discus clothesline for the win.

Winner: Luke Harper

After the match, Harper stands tall and hits the corner as his music plays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Backlash.

