WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and out first comes Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers. WWE Champion Randy Orton is out next.

Hamilton does formal ring introductions before the match. Orton interrupts the introductions and unloads on Jinder in the corner. Orton goes wild and sends Jinder to the floor. He ends up tossing Jinder over the announce table as The Singh Brothers scatter. Orton pounds on Jinder on top of the table. Fans chant for Orton. Orton brings it back into the ring. The referee tries to restore order and asks Jinder if he wants to continue. Jinder is furious. The bell finally rings and Orton goes right back to work. Jinder misses a clothesline but blocks the RKO. Jinder goes to the floor for a breather but Orton chases and clotheslines him.

Jinder ends up pulling Orton shoulder-first into the apron LED board and turning it around. Jinder brings it back into the ring and applies a submission to focus on the shoulder. Jinder keeps control and keeps Orton grounded. Fans do dueling chants for Jinder now. Orton counters off the ropes and drops Jinder. Orton starts stomping. Orton with European uppercuts now. Orton blocks a backslide but Jinder drops him by his arm. Jinder with a running knee drop to the chest for a pin attempt. Orton comes back and sends Jinder to the floor. Orton slams Jinder on top of the announce table.

The referee counts as Orton brings Jinder back into the ring. Jinder kicks Orton and stomps away as Orton tries to roll in. Jinder keeps Orton grounded again now. Jinder goes back to focusing on the shoulder as the referee checks on Orton. Orton finally breaks it and moves out of the corner as Jinder charges and hits the ring post. Orton ends up going for a superplex in the ring. Mahal fights him off and sends him to the mat. Jinder gets crotched on the top. Orton climbs up and nails the superplex. Orton is slow to make the cover and Jinder kicks out at 2.

They both get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Orton unloads and nails the powerslam. Orton sells the arm injury and runs into an elbow in the corner. Orton scoops Jinder and hits a a modified fall-away slam for a 2 count. Jinder nails Orton and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Orton catches Jinder in a backbreaker. Jinder rolls to the apron. Orton gets up and grabs Jinder for the second-rope draping DDT. Orton nails it and gets up pacing. Orton hits the mat and readies for the RKO. Jinder rolls to the floor in front of The Singh Brothers. Orton follows and comes from behind. The Singh Brothers yell at him. Orton smacks one brother and kicks the other. He tosses one into the barrier and the other into the apron. Jinder takes advantage and attacks Orton. Jinder rolls Orton into the ring and follows but Orton nails the RKO outta nowhere. The Singh Brothers pull Jinder out of the ring before Orton can get the pin. Fans boo.

Orton tosses one brother over an announce table and slams the other on top of the Spanish announce table. The other brother is driven into another announce table as well. Fans pop big as Orton destroys The Singh Brothers. Orton brings one brother into the ring and the other follows. He hits them with the double draping DDT. Jinder comes from behind and hits The Khallas for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Jinder Mahal

After the match, Jinder takes the WWE Title and celebrates as fans in the crowd are shocked. Jinder poses in the corner and raises the WWE Title high in the air. Jinder takes the title through the crowd and comes back to pose on top of the announce table. We get more replays and see more shots of upset fans. Jinder poses in the corner with the WWE Title as The Singh Brothers look on. Backlash goes off the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Backlash.

