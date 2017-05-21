Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

This is Jinder's first title run since first signing with WWE years ago. Orton won the title back at WrestleMania 33 with a win over Bray Wyatt.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's shocker:

