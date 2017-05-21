As noted, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
#SDLive truly is the land of opportunity, congratulations @JinderMahal #WWEBacklash— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) May 22, 2017
DON'T HINDER JINDER! @JinderMahal #WWEBacklash— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 22, 2017
.@JinderMahal has shocked the @WWEUniverse!! #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) May 22, 2017
That was amazing wow.....#Backlash......just wow— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 22, 2017
@JinderMahal you deserve every piece of this! Such a hardworking man! Congrats #beastmode #wwe #Backlash— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 22, 2017
Congrats @JinderMahal! Gotta do what you gotta do! #ANDNEW #WWEBacklash— Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) May 22, 2017
Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 22, 2017
Oh ok @JinderMahal...I see you! Big congratulations!! ???????????????? ??— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 22, 2017
Fact:— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 22, 2017
If you drive the #GoodBrothers while they #Brother you have a good chance you'll be #WWE Champion.#AjStyles#JinderMahal
Who's next?
Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible ??????— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 22, 2017
Damn— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 22, 2017
Anything can happen when given an opportunity...— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) May 22, 2017
Anything can happen when given an opportunity...— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 22, 2017
Good little piece of business.— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 22, 2017
Smart.#WWEBacklash
Holy Smokes! https://t.co/1C7Cc6Syui— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 22, 2017
Wow!!! You're new #WWEChampion @JinderMahal! #WWEBacklash congrats man!— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 22, 2017
Congrats to the Nnneeewww WWE champion @JinderMahal— Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) May 22, 2017
Don't hinder Jinder@JinderMahal— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 22, 2017
Congratulations to @JinderMahal . Because of you I'm now doing to Am cardio and Pm cardio. https://t.co/3GriUht30J— JTG (@Jtg1284) May 22, 2017
Congrats @JinderMahal. Top lad. ????— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) May 22, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.