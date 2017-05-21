As noted, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below are reactions to the win from current and former WWE Superstars:

Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible ?????? — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 22, 2017

Anything can happen when given an opportunity... — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) May 22, 2017

Anything can happen when given an opportunity... — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 22, 2017

Good little piece of business.



Smart.#WWEBacklash — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 22, 2017

Congratulations to @JinderMahal . Because of you I'm now doing to Am cardio and Pm cardio. https://t.co/3GriUht30J — JTG (@Jtg1284) May 22, 2017

