- Above is video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after retaining over Breezango at WWE Backlash last night. The Usos knock Breezango's antics and disguises, and brag about how they've earned the titles through blood, sweat and tears.
- WWE tweeted this video of WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walking off during last night's Talking Smack interview with Peter Rosenberg and Renee Young after the two annoyed him. For those who missed it, Owens retained his title by count out over AJ Styles at WWE Backlash last night.
#WWE's @FightOwensFight is HAVING NONE OF IT on #TalkingSmack!!! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/OyMmhWrUvi— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
